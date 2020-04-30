Grant County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying vehicle prowl suspects

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying those responsible for several vehicle prowls and a vehicle theft.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the crimes happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 29, in the area of Vernal Avenue Southeast in the Pelican Point community.
The suspects appear to be one man and two women who arrived in a light colored minivan, which can be seen in the background of the provided photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (509)762-1160 or through crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case #20GS04765. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
