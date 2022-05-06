Grant County Sheriff's Office looking for man suspected of overnight arson in Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office located a man suspected of lighting a fire overnight that severely damaged the Airway Deli Mart in Moses Lake.

Last updated: May 6 at 12 p.m.

Grant County Fire District 5 responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Airway Deli Mart at State Route 17 and Airway Drive. Officials believe the fire was started in a portapotty and then extended to the building. 

GCSO said nobody was hurt, but if you have any information, you're asked to give them a call. 

