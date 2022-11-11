WARDEN, Wash - Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found inside a Warden home on the night of Nov. 10.
According to GCSO, Warden police were called to the home on South Ash Street at about 11 p.m. Officers found two men in their late 20s, both of whom were residents of the house.
A release from GCSO said there were "no outward signs of foul play".
The two men's bodies are in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staff will confirm the identities and notify their next of kin. Autopsies are scheduled for this coming week.