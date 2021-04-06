SOAP LAKE, Wash - On April 2, Soap Lake Police Officer Geates entered into a car chase after attempting to make a traffic stop on a truck with expired registration.
The truck drove in a reckless manner attempting to evade officers for nearly nine minutes before pulling into a residence. The driver then bailed out after pulling around the back of the residence and ran.
After containing the area, Officer Geates waited for additional units from the Ephrata Police Department and Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Overland and K9 Chewy began to track the runaway driver upon arriving and within minutes the driver had surrendered.
The driver was identified as 62-year-old Gregory Ewing and was taken into custody without incident. This is the 2nd time that K9 Chewy has tracked and captured Ewing.
Watch video of the arrest: