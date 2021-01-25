ROYAL CITY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Saturday night.
GCSO said deputies responded to Brownie's Corner store around 10:45 p.m. Saturday after the robbers fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, 5’11” – 6’00” tall and 190 pounds.
He was wearing a black Carhartt beanie, black and white skull face mask, black hooded jacket, black pants and black and white shoes.
He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age late teens, 5’08” – 5’10” tall and 210 pounds.
He was wearing an orange beanie, blue disposable surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
