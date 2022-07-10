Courtesy GCSO

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - An officer involved shooting in Grant County just north of Moses Lake has closed some roads, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)

In a update from GCSO, Emergency Management Specialist Kyle Foreman stated deputies were attempting to apprehend a suspected with felony warrants. A possible exchange of gunfire with officers took place, though neither officers nor the suspect were injured due to gunshots. 

The suspect was injured when his vehicle, a red Jeep, was stopped in a PIT maneuver and rolled to its side. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries in the crash. 

No officers were injured in the incident. The following roads remain closed for investigation and clean-up:

  • Stratford Rd. is closed between Tyndall Rd. and Road 10-NE. 
  • Road 7-NE is closed between Road K-NE and Road L-NE.

Last updated on July 10 at 3:45 p.m.

GCSO clarifies in their statement that no law enforcement officer was injured. The suspect is injured, but it is due to a traffic collision and not from gunshots. 

The incident and circumstances leading up to the OIS have not been shared at this time.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates!

