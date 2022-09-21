MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the early afternoon of Sept. 20.
According to a release from Sergeant Beau Lamens with the GCSO, the crash happened near parking lot of Grant Count Animal Outreach. A Dodge Durango being driven by 27-year-old Juan Garcia pulled out of the parking lot and onto Randolph Road.
Garcia and his passenger, 23-year-old Adrianna Pimentel, were struck by an oncoming Kenworth driven by 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask.
Lamens said Pimentel was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. Mask was not injured.
According to Lamens, witnesses said Garcia failed to yield the right of way when pulling out of the parking lot.