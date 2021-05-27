MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Right now, the Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that could help after two separate incidents occurred in Moses Lake on May 26.
One investigation involves shots fired with the gunman still on the loose and the other, a body found, now being investigated as a homicide.
Right now, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has not said the shots fired and the body found are related, however, they did happen about an hour apart from each other at two different locations.
It started when deputies at the Larson Sheriff's substation and people in the community heard four to five gunshots around 2 a.m. on May 26. So far the gunman hasn't been found but deputies were able to narrow down where the shots were fired to the 1400 block of Arnold Drive where a home and parked car had bullet damage. Right now deputies suspect shots were fired from another car and they say no one was hurt.
An hour later around 3 a.m. detectives found a man's body along a sidewalk on Airway Drive right before sunrise. Deputies are investigating the man's death as a homicide and the medical examiner is expected to determine how the man died today, May 27.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone living in either areas to check surveillance cameras if you have them and if you find anything that could help law enforcement with their investigation, you are asked to either email crimetips.grantcountywa.gov or call MACC 911 at 509-762-1160.