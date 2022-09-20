Missing people from Moses Lake
GCSO is searching for 53-year-old Theresa Bergman from Moses Lake who was last seen at the Spokane International Airport around 12:40 a.m. Sunday Sept. 18, and her husband, 54-year-old, Charles Bergman from Moses Lake who went to pick Theresa up at the airport. Charles was last seen on Sunday afternoon on at his apartment on Arnold Drive in Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is seeking assistance finding two missing Moses Lake residents who were expected to return home earlier this week. 

Missing Moses Lake Car
Charles and Theresa may be in a silver 2013 Chevy Impala with Washington License BLU5395. Both were reported missing by family members in Moses Lake on Monday when they did not return home as expected.
 
If you have any information regarding the missing individuals, please contact dispatch at (509) 762-1160, Sgt. G. Mansford at (509)750-8805, or Crime Tips at CrimeTips@grantcountywa.gov and reference case report #22GS11284.

