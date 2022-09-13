New deputy Alfonzo Gonzalez
After several years as a corrections officer, Alfonzo Gonzalez joins the Grant County Sheriffs office as the newest deputy. Gonzalez was surrounded by his family and friends as he took his oath of office Monday morning. 

