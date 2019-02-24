SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Lutheran Community Services Northwest received a large grant this month to help them expand their Elder Justice Project.
The $250,000 grant was given to LCS from the Washington State Office of Crime Victim Advocacy. The funds have allowed them to add two victim advocates to the cause. A release from the organization said the funding will support their focus on increasing services to " elder abuse victims, their loved ones, people with disabilities who are abused, and other adult victims of family violence."
LCS has named Kristina Hammond the Elder Justice Project Leader.
"We have already identified and addressed a communication issue between Adult Protective Services and law enforcement. It's encouraging." Hammond was quoted saying in the release.
The organizations says they have already seen other successes with the program. They say testimony from the child of a victim they helped, proves it's already working.
"Thank you very much for your support and help with the paperwork, and all of the red tape to get my mother protected," the victim's child was quoted saying in the release. "I could not have done it without you. Thank God there are still people helping other people in this day and age."
About Lutheran Community Services Northwest
Lutheran Community Services Northwest partners with individuals, families, and communities for health, justice, and hope. Visit lcsnw.org to learn more.
LCS Northwest will be highlighting the Elder Justice Project at the April 27, 2019 Chocolate and Champagne Gala fundraiser. Tickets are on sale now at ccgalaspokane.org.