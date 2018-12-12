EPHRATA, Wash. - The Grant Public Utility District is reporting a large number of customers receiving phone calls from scammers.
In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sheriff's Office warns that scammers were calling Grant PUD customers using terms like "disconnect order," and telling them they'll have their power shut off unless they make an immediate payment.
“The best thing customers can do when they receive these types of calls are to hang up the phone and if possible block the number,” said Chuck Allen, Grant PUD Public Affairs supervisor, in the Facebook post. “If customers are unsure about the status of their account, they can always call us at our customer service number, which is 509-766-2505 to talk to a Customer Service Representative in our call center here in Grant County.”
Allen said there are times when Grant PUD employees do make legitimate courtesy calls to notify customers if a payment is overdue. However, in these cases, the local person making those calls is doing this to inform the customer of their account status and is not trying to get the customer to make an immediate decision over the phone.