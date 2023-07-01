GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A 3rd party call center falsely claiming to represent Grant PUD has been contacting customers to schedule home energy services.
Grant PUD reminds customers in a Facebook post that they do not employ third-party call centers for scheduling. Only official team members are authorized to conduct home audits on behalf of Grant PUD, and those team members include:
- Christopher B.
- Eric H.
- Brooklyn G.
- Emma W.
If you have any doubts regarding the legitimacy of a scheduled audit, contact (509)-766-2512.