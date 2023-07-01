Grant PUD Scam
Grant PUD

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A 3rd party call center falsely claiming to represent Grant PUD has been contacting customers to schedule home energy services.

Grant PUD reminds customers in a Facebook post that they do not employ third-party call centers for scheduling. Only official team members are authorized to conduct home audits on behalf of Grant PUD, and those team members include:

  • Christopher B.
  • Eric H.
  • Brooklyn G. 
  • Emma W.

If you have any doubts regarding the legitimacy of a scheduled audit, contact (509)-766-2512

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!