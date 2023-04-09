SPOKANE, Wash. - A new grant program from the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) is offering businesses in Downtown Spokane help for financing renovations to their storefronts, which they hope will improve aesthetics and public safety.
"The DSP's mission is to create a safe, inviting and vibrant downtown, and this grant program really lends itself to that in a number of ways," Kevin Campbell, DSP's Business Relations Coordinator.
Campbell said other cities that have introduced similar programs in the past have seen positive results, which is what they're hoping for from the Small Business Facade Improvement and Repair Program.
"Increased foot traffic in those areas, increased business and as a result of that they see increased public safety, increased property values," Campbell said. "So there's a lot of benefits to taking the time and investment to improve the exteriors of these properties."
So, how does it work?
Businesses within the Downtown Business Improvement District can apply for the grant to renovate things like their signs, doors and windows, paint jobs, fencing, landscaping and more.
"One thing we're kind of hoping for–especially now that spring is here–is that some might take advantage and use these funds to create things like sidewalk patios, or kind of enhance the sidewalk and street experience for the visitors of downtown as well."
Campbell said those visual upgrades can have a tangible impact too, through what's known as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," or CPTED.
"What CPTED will do is discourage unwanted activity in an area, and promote more desired behavior in an area," Campbell said.
It does that by recommending strategic placement of windows and lighting, managing access to places through directing foot traffic and natural barriers and improving the overall image of a place.
"Places like Wooden City have made wonderful facade improvements when they came into that space, and we've already seen that particular block really boom in an exciting way," Campbell said.
The DSP said they're always looking for ways to help Spokane small businesses thrive.
"Small business is so critical, not just to the economy of downtown and Spokane at large, but they're such a critical part of our community and culture too," Campbell said. "We're really excited to help them out."
The deadline to submit an application for the grant is June 2.