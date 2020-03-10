SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Westbound I-90 traffic has reopened in Spokane Valley following a brief closure for a debris spill.
WSDOT says a gravel spill occurred in a lane of westbound I-90 near the Argonne on-ramp Tuesday morning.
Brooms and sweeper crews responded to the scene for cleanup.
Westbound I-90 was initially fully closed near the Argonne on-ramp, but traffic has reopened, with the right lane still closed for the cleanup process.
"The sweeper is still making passes to clear the gravel off the roadway," WSDOT said in a tweet. "Please use caution through the area."
Westbound travelers should expect some delays.
Variable message boards are activated due to a gravel spill in the right lane of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Please use caution, crews are enroute to clean the gravel. Use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/XiM3UK8YWn— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 10, 2020
Backups for westbound I-90 are nearly to Pines Rd. interchange. Be patient as crews are working to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/kdRcECbKbD— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 10, 2020
