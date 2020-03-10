I-90 gravel

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Westbound I-90 traffic has reopened in Spokane Valley following a brief closure for a debris spill.

WSDOT says a gravel spill occurred in a lane of westbound I-90 near the Argonne on-ramp Tuesday morning.

Brooms and sweeper crews responded to the scene for cleanup. 

Westbound I-90 was initially fully closed near the Argonne on-ramp, but traffic has reopened, with the right lane still closed for the cleanup process.

"The sweeper is still making passes to clear the gravel off the roadway," WSDOT said in a tweet.  "Please use caution through the area."

Westbound travelers should expect some delays.

