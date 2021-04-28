Lighter winds and mainly sunny skies Wednesday, with daytime highs in the upper 60's and 70's.
High pressure continues to dominate the Pacific northwest, bumping daytime highs into the upper 70's and 80's through Thursday.
A cold front late Friday will bring changes to our forecast for the weekend, kicking up the winds and bringing gust 20-25 mph. In addition, we could see scattered mountain showers and daytime highs that will slowly dip down closer to our averages in the low to mid 60's as we head into next week.