Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A SUDDEN INCREASE IN WINDS IS EXPECTED EARLY THIS MORNING WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE COLD FRONT. WINDS WILL REMAIN WINDY INTO THE AFTERNOON BUT GUSTS WILL DECREASE CLOSER TO 30 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&