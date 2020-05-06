A strong cold front delivers widespread rain, gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms and a BIG drop in temperatures today!
Showers for the first half of the day are expected to be heavy at times, becoming more scattered by afternoon. The second half of the day will feature pop up thunderstorms, especially in Southeastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. There is a wind advisory in place for the upper Columbia Basin, Palouse, LC Valley and Spokane/CDA metro area through 7 pm, with the threat of wind gust 40-50 mph. Temperatures are also 15-20° cooler then yesterday, only reaching into the low to mid 50's.
Showers will linger over the Idaho Panhandle Thursday. Otherwise, winds die down and temperatures slowly climb back into the 60's.
High pressure continues to strengthen into the weekend delivering sunshine and 70's for Mother's Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.