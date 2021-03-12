Make that tee time, plan that hike!
A ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over the PNW, delivering nice, quiet weather through much of the weekend. Sunshine Saturday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50's and overnight lows in the 30's. While we will see our warmest temperatures on Sunday in the upper 50's and 60's, we will also see increasing clouds as a weak system brushes through the Inland Northwest bringing a slight chance of light showers into Monday morning.
Have a great weekend!