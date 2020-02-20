SPOKANE, Wash. - Power up your DeLorean… recharge your flux capacitor… and get ready to experience this unforgettable movie classic as you’ve never seen and heard it before!
The Spokane Symphony is set to perform "Back to the Futrure In Concert" Friday night at 8 p.m. at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. Tickets are still available.
"Experience the thrill of Back to the Future on a big hi-def screen accompanied by the Spokane Symphony performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live in sync with the movie," A description reads.
Spokane Symphony says Silvestri additionally has added about 15 minutes of brand new music to the film's score.
Fans who come early can check out the DeLorean Time Machine on display at the theater. The replica DeLorean was provided by Inland Northwest resident Paul "Doc" Nigh.
More info on the movie, concert courtesy of Spokane Symphony:
Back to the Future, starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover, is the 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. In this time-traveling coming-of-age story, Marty McFly (Fox) suddenly finds himself transported back to 1955… where he struggles to change the destiny of his parents (Thompson, Glover), rescue an eccentric friend (Lloyd) from terrorists, and solve an alternative-plutonium crisis… all while trying to ensure he has a future to get back to! Now, fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before – on a big hi-def screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silverstri’s dazzling musical score live in synch with the movie. Audiences will also be in for an exclusive treat: approximately fifteen minutes of brand new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film’s score especially for these unique live orchestra presentations.
Back to the Future is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios and U-Drive Joint Venture. Licensed by Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
