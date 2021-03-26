Friday morning across the Inland Northwest is kicking off with some patchy fog. You know what that means! Please make sure you are driving for conditions and have the headlights and fog lights on too.
That fog is expected to burn off today leaving us with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Daytime highs head into the low to mid 50s with drier conditions compared to what we saw yesterday.
Saturday looks pretty nice too. It will be a great day to get outside and do any outdoor chores. Just make sure you put everything away before Sunday! A strong cold front will move through to close out the weekend. It is expected to bring damaging winds with gusts about 50-60mph across the region. Get ready to batten down the hatches! Power outages and downed trees will be possible. That front will also bring the chance for rain and snow.