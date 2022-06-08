It is the perfect time to work in the garden, mow the lawn, get in a nice walk or plan a trip to the playground! Daytime highs will pop into the 70's under partly to mostly cloudy skies through Thursday.
We have another series of storms that will push into the Pacific northwest beginning Thursday night and continuing through the start of this next week. Showers will be scattered through the weekend, with possible thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures will also take a dip back down into the 60's by Sunday.
Don't let mother nature rain on your parade....just pack an umbrella and dance in the rain!