A weak system will push across the northern mountains of Washington Wednesday/Wednesday night, bringing the threat of breezy westerly winds.  Otherwise, expected mainly sunny skies and highs that will remain in the upper 80's and overnight lows in the upper 50's.    
 
High pressure takes control once again Friday and will strengthen throughout the weekend, driving daytime highs back into the mid to upper 90's for most and triple digits for parts of the Basin and Yakima Valley into the start of next week. 
 

