Great Washington Shakeout: Day to practice earthquake safety to look different this year

WASHINGTON - Thursday is the Great Washington Shakeout! The third Thursday of every October is international Shakeout Day, which is an effort for everyone to practice earthquake safety in different situations each year.
This year, the world's largest earthquake drill will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are participants being asked to drop, cover and hold on, they're also being asked to social distance.
The shakeout is set for 10:15 Thursday morning. You can find more information, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.