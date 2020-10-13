The Great Washington ShakeOut is happening October 15 at 10:15 a.m. and like everything else, it will look different due to COVID-19.
According to Washington Emergency Management, it is important to practice and prepare for earthquakes since they can strike without warning.
On the Washington coast, tsunami sirens will sound at 10:15 a.m. on October 15 as part of the drill.
“If there is ever a year to be prepared for a disaster, it’s 2020,” Governor Jay Inslee wrote on Twitter.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources also encourages residents to create an earthquake kit that includes two weeks' worth of supplies.
Supplies include items such as a flashlight, NOAA alert radio, medications, toilet paper and non-perishable foods.
A full list of items and other information that should be part of an earthquake preparedness kit can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.