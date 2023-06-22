Leslie Lowe
High pressure strengthens through the weekend delivering beautiful weather for Hoopfest and Ironman. 
 
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs that will head into the low to mid 80's with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible for the mountains.  Good luck to all of our athletes! Stay hydrated and have fun.  
 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!