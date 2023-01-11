WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. - An initiative to split from Oregon and be absorbed into Idaho will appear on the May 2023 ballot for Wallowa County residents after meeting the required number of signatures.
The Greater Idaho Movement aims to 15 Conservative-leaning rural counties in eastern Oregon and add them to Idaho by moving the common state line. The movement hopes to further shift border lines to encompass southeastern Washington and northern California as well.
Matt McCaw, the spokesperson of the movement, argues the state lines should reflect the alleged values of the counties based on voting records, though the maps on the website only reflect voting results from the 2016 presidential election. It's unclear if non-presidential elections or more recent voting patterns have been examined at this time.
If it passes, the county will not immediately merge with Idaho. Rather, it would require county commissioners to meet and discuss relocation. A nearly verbatim measure was voted on in Wallowa County, failing with a vote tally of 2,478 in favor and 2,519 against. This time, the measure differs by requiring commissioners to meet only twice a year instead of three times.