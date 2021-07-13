GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - Wildfire smoke continues to move into the area worsening the air quality.
According to the Spokane Clean Air Agency, the area is "unhealthy for some." This is the first time this season the air quality has dipped below "moderate."
The Spokane Clean Air Agency said "unhealth for some" will impact members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
The numerical Air Quality Index is 126 at the Green Bluff monitoring site. In downtown Spokane, the air quality is still considered "moderate" and is sitting at 89.
The AQI measures how much pollutes are in the air based on a zero to 500 numerical scale. It is possible for the air quality to be "Beyond the AQI," which the greater Spokane area experienced in the summer of 2020.