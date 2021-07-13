Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...Portions central and eastern Washington as well portions of the central Idaho Panhandle * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...HOT AND DRY WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WASHINGTON COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE...AND SPOKANE AREA... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Localized gusts as high as 35 mph on the Waterville Plateau. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 14 percent Wednesday and in the valleys and 14 to 19 percent Thursday. * Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&