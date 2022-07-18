CHENEY, Wash. - The Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels is opening a new Silver Cafe in Cheney at the United Methodist Church.
It'll be open for seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting July 19.
This opening completes Meals on Wheels' post-COVID-19 revamp of its rural meal programs. The updates were designed to offer seniors in rural areas more flexibility and access to congregate dining.
"One of the many lessons we learned during the pandemic was that it was difficult for rural seniors to make arrangements to attend a location every single day, just to receive a meal that day," Executive Director Jeff Edwards said. "This approach allows us to manage resources in a way to ensure that local access in rural geographic areas is possible."
Anybody older than 60, in need of nutritional assistance, can contact Meals on Wheels at (509) 924-6976.