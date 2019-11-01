SPOKANE, Wash. - Back in October, reports came in from across the greater Spokane area of a "shelter in place" alert that had been received on mobile devices.
The alert was intended for a small area in north Spokane, but according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the parameters for the alert had been set too broadly.
Now, Greater Spokane Emergency Management wants to analyze how the public got the message on October 21. They are asking people who received the alert in Spokane Valley, south Spokane or another area, to contact them.
Anyone fitting the description is asked to email them at alertspokane@spokanecounty.org and provide contact information for a follow up. Those follow ups will be conducted between November 4 and November 7.
