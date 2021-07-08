Earlier this week, the stockade along Highway 904 filled up with Alpacas, horses, sheep and mini horses as their owners brought them in to escape the Andrus Fire.
However, as the fire gets under control, those animals are moving on and others are moving in as the arena just outside of Cheney, Washington transforms from refuge to rodeo.
After taking last year off for the first time in more than 50 years, there's a certain something in the air at the Cheney Rodeo Grounds - ahem - other than the usual fragrance that comes with horses and bulls.
It's excitement.
"We're excited to get back into the swing of things," Miss Cheney Rodeo Sierra Bos said. "It's the greatest show on dirt."
On Wednesday, horses and bulls were unloaded at the grounds after a 6 hour drive from Helena, Montana.
"A good majority of our good bulls are here," Bronc and bull chauffeur Seth from Bar C-5 Rodeo said. "I would say there's probably $125,000 worth of bulls here."
Seth used to ride bulls himself and walked away from the sport relatively unscathed, but in the rodeo business, that still means "plenty of hospital bills" as Seth put it.
For a cowboy or cowgirl trying to make a living in rodeo, hospital bills are just the tip of the bullhorn.
"You're spending your own money to enter these rodeos. It's costing you diesel fuel, money to get up and down the road," Seth recalled. "There's a lot of expense into it and sometimes you wonder how you're going to eat the next day."
"So that Garth Brooks song rings true, huh?" I asked Seth.
"Yes, sir," he politely affirmed.
This weekend the bulls and the blood, the dust and mud are back in Cheney and the only thing missing is the roar of the Sunday crowd (and Friday and Saturday night).
"Come out and enjoy it," Seth pitched when asked about the return of the rodeo. "We're excited to be back here. We're excited to get back and down to what we do and I know these animals are too."
The animals are spending their Wednesday and Thursday resting up for the big weekend ahead.
"They're pretty calm and content munching on grass," Seth said. "But come Friday night, when we start loading animals in the bucking shoots, they know what time it is."
Ticket general admission and $20 each if purchased in advance on Friday and Saturday with discounted rates on Sunday of $20 Adults, $15 Children 12 and under or a $50 Family Pass (2 adults, 4 children). On all Days children 3 and under, if seated on a lap, are free.
For a full list of events this weekend, including a parade through downtown Cheney on Saturday, CLICK HERE.