Who's ready for St. Patrick's Day weekend? Green beer, corn beef and cabbage, but there's one Spokane holiday tradition you're not going to want to miss: The Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
Starting Saturday at noon, The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick host a parade every year, with the primary goal of honoring their Irish ancestry, while donating money to organizations throughout the community. The non-profit says everyone has a wee bit of Irish in them, even if it's just for the day.
The parade is going to start on Boone and Washington, making it's way by Riverfront Park, past City Hall, and ending on Lincoln. It's too late to walk in the parade, but there's going to be plenty of room along the streets to watch the floats go by. Just don't forget to wear green.