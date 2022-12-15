Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House

GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away.
Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
Harvest House opened in 1987, it was a small red barn that slowly grew into the empire it is today.
Beck was at the farm every day until his health wouldn’t allow it.
“Dad had been having some health slippage over the years,” Todd Beck said, “The hardest thing was that he was not being able to be here.”
Agriculture was at the heart of everything Beck did.
“His license plate said Apple Guy,” Todd Beck said, “He took a lot of pride in growing high-quality fruit.”
His son joked, often, he found more joy in the orchard than doing the bookkeeping.
Beck usually spent every day on the farm but couldn’t over the last few years that became more difficult and his son took on a larger role.
“Over the last five years, [I took] over more of the day-to-day control of the business,” Todd Beck said “I think he was very proud that he created something that will live on.”
What started as a small husband and wife team in a barn on Green Bluff has grown into a massive operation.
“He loved being out there on festival weekend and having his three donut machines going and making donuts all day long,” Todd Beck said.
Todd Beck says though the loss of his dad has been difficult his memory will live on through the donuts, the orchard, the pumpkins, and his children if they so choose to continue the family business.
“Dad would be extremely honored to know that people cherished what he built up here,” Todd Beck said.