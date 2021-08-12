A tradition spanning generations and visitors alike: picking peaches at Walters Fruit Ranch in Green Bluff.
Holly Nimke said she’d been coming to Walters since she was the size of her young son, Wes.
“We’re just visiting here, and we have peaches at home but they’re not ripe yet,” said Brenda Perry, from Utah.
The unprecedented heat we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has accelerated peach growing season, leaving red haven peaches ripe for the picking. The heat combined with smoke didn’t stop folks of all ages from making the trek up north to Green Bluff today.
It hasn’t stopped the peaches from growing either.
“We’ve got about four acres of peaches that need to be picked now,” Walters owner Jason Morrell said. He said the heat--mixed with the little bit of rain the region’s had--actually kicked the peaches into overdrive. “The thing that we’re seeing is they’re ripe all at once. Normally you’re going to get a peach tree where you’ll only get three or four ready.”
Now, Jason said what he and other farmers need is... you. He expects the window to pick the fruit to last about two weeks.
“If they don’t come well… then we’ll be making a lot of peach pie and a lot of peach jam.”
While that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world either--who doesn’t love a good peach pie--local growers losing acres of their harvest could be devastating.
“With this prolonged heat, we’ve definitely kind of had to rewrite the book,” Morrell said.
One of the ways they’re doing that is by extending their hours a little bit earlier in the morning, and holding special events in the evening: like tomorrow’s ‘Sip-n-Pick’.
“You can come out to Walters Fruit Ranch from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy Green Bluff in the twilight hour, and you can pick peaches,” Morrell said. “We’re going to have a full bar open, live music, a playground for the kids, and even a cornhole tournament. We’re going to make it fun for the whole family.”
Walters Fruit Ranch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.