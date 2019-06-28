The second annual "Fricken Chicken Races" will be held this weekend at Green Bluff in promotion for an upcoming fun run and with proceeds going to local growers.
The Fricken Chicken Races will be held at Sunset Orchard Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m., featuring the chicken race, early-season cherry and strawberry picking, fun games/bouncy toys for the kids, live music and smoked ribs.
The event promotes the 41st Annual Cherry Pickers Trot and Pit Spit, which will be held in a few weeks on Thursday, July 18. The four-mile run goes through Green Bluff's orchard country on paved roads, allows walkers, and also offers a free tot trot for kids five and younger.
"Sunset Orchard will be open for early season cherry pickin," an event description reads. "They will have at least 2 varieties of cherries, possibly 5 varieties that are ready to pick. People that like zesty cherries will be in heaven!"
A spokesperson for the event says many Green Bluff growers still have strawberries available.
And speaking of strawberries, the spokesperson also says an all-you-can-eat strawberry pancake feed will be held at the Green Bluff Grange on Sunday from 8-11 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3.50 for kids ages 6-12 and children five and under eat free with a paid adult.
Dozens of chickens and seven ducks will be on hand at the event, including some by the names of Dixie Chick and Albert Eggstein.
There will also be some fun duck/chick-inspired games for the kiddos, including a fishing and spoon/egg game.
For more info on fresh fruit/vegetables ready for picking at Green Bluff, click here.