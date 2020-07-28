Update, July 28, 9:50 p.m.:
OMAK, Wash. - The Green Fire is currently 20% contained and has reached 800 acres in size as of Tuesday night.
According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the Green Fire broke out on Monday, July 27 and quickly spread due to high temperatures, winds and low relative humidity. Crews on Tuesday were able to work hot spots and reinforce established containment lines.
No structures have currently been lost but there are homes and other infrastructure at risk. Level one evacuation notices are currently in place in the area.
Dangerously high temperatures through the week and a cold front expected on Wednesday night through the day on Thursday continue to be a concern.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews in the area are also working to contain the Anglin Fire, which is burning approximately 1,800 acres.
Previous Coverage:
OMAK, Wash. - Another fire has been sparked in Okanogan County, this time burning approximately 50 acres northeast of Omak.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the "Green Fire" started near Tunk Creek and JH Green Road. It's currently spreading north and increasing rapidly.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for Chewiliken Road and JH Green Road. Air support is also headed to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.