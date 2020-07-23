NESPELEM, Wash. - A fire has broken out near Mineral Ridge, southwest of Nespelem and traveling northeast.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Green House Fire is reported to be burning at least 100 acres.
A level one advisory is currently in place, which is not an immediate evacuation. However, imates at the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility are reportedly being evacuated and moved to Lake Roosevelt High School.
People are advised to be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed. Be cautious of emergency vehicles responding and.
