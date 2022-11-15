SPOKANE, Wash. - Greenacres Elementary School is now cancelled while police use it as a staging area.
Right now, the suspect is still armed and barricaded inside a home.
Last Updated: Nov. 15 ay 10:15 a.m.
An armed suspect is barricaded inside a Greenacres home after Police claim had a mental health crisis.
Police say this has been going on since 11 p.m. last night. The SWAT team and law enforcement have not been able to make contact with the suspect. Multiple shots have been fired with law enforcement on scene.
BREAKING: Right now I’m on 11th and Barker where there is a heavy police presence and this residential street is blocked off. I also just heard a loud boom. Working to learn more: pic.twitter.com/jLDLijhB83— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) November 15, 2022
11th street from Barker and Green Acres road is closed. This is an active scene and you are asked to avoid the area. Police have issued shelter in place order has been issues for residents nearby.
Last Updated: Nov. 15 at 7:45 a.m.
There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place.
Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
