Greenacres woman accused of electrocuting squirrels

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Greenacres woman is accused of electrocuting nine squirrels that tried to scale her electric fence.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review report the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service got a complaint that 68-year-old Mary Banks left the squirrels hanging from the fence and in view of passersby back in October.
She now faces nine criminal charges of animal cruelty.
Banks constructed the fence around a walnut tree in her backyard. Her lawyer, Brendan Kidd, told the Spokesman Banks didn't mean to kill the squirrels, just deter them.
The fence was taken down after Banks was visited by a SCRAPS officer. She is due in court May 1.
Animal cruelty is a felony, and each of Banks' nine counts could cost her up to $10,000 and five years in prison.