UPDATE: July 29, 2020 12:45 pm
The Greenhouse fire near Nesplem is reportedly 74% contained Wednesday afternoon.
Crews say the fire is about 5,146 acres in size and have been focusing on mopping up the northern portion of the fire.
Firefighters continue to battle through high temperatures and wind gusts that can alter fire behavir.
UPDATE: July 25, 2020 4:18pm
The Greenhouse fire burning near Nespelem is estimated to be 5,000 acres in size and 30 percent contained, according to the latest update from the Northwest Incident Management Team Saturday afternoon.
"The Columbia River Road has been closed from Omak, WA, to the junction of Columbia River Road and Schoolhouse Loop Road at the Colville Indian Agency, Nespelem, WA," officials said in a release.
A Level 2 Evacuation remains in place from the Catholic Cemetery to the Jackson Ranch west of Highway 155 and north from Nespelem, WA. A Level 2 Evacuation means “GET SET” – be ready to leave the minute that you receive notice to leave the area. Expect increased fire traffic on roads in the vicinity of Nespelem.
Update, 24 July, 6:04pm:
Fire crews say the fire is now at 5,400 acres and is 40% contained. A
A type 2 team arrived to help crews on scene. The good news is that winds have calmed down.
Crews plan to work through the night and have the fire fully lined.
Update, July 24, 12:50 p.m.:
Level 3 evacuations have been lifted for the Greenhouse Fire burning about 2,500 acres near Nespelem.
Some inmates have been returned to the corrections facility, while some were released due to time served.
Level 2 evacuations are in place from the Catholic Cemetery to Jackson Ranch north of Nespelem off of Highway 155.
The fire remains at 20% containment. A red flag warning is in effect from 1-8 p.m. in the area.
Update, July 24, 5 a.m.:
NESPELEM, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations continue to be in place for the Greenhouse Fire west of Nespelem that is burning about 1,200 acres.
The fire is estimated at 20% containment. Firefighters say extreme winds propelled the fire and it is currently moving northeast.
The fire is just east of the Columbia River Rd., and jumped the Schoolhouse Loop Rd. on the Colville Reservation.
Crews are hopeful for conditions to improve as they work to further contain the fire. A Type 2 Incident Management Team is responding Friday.
There are Red Flag Warnings in place Friday from 1-8 p.m. in the Spokane, Palouse and central Washington areas.
Update, July 23, 8:45 p.m.:
NESPELEM, Wash. - The Greenhouse Fire is reportedly burning nearly 1,200 acres west of Nespelem and Level 3 evacuations are in place.
Several outbuildings, including the Colville Tribal Recycling Facility have burned. Several structures remain threatened including homes, Nespelem School, Colville Tribal Corrections Facility, Tribal Archives and Records and Tribal Transfer Station. This area has been issued a Level 3 evacuation.
Level 3 means people should leave immediately as danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.
According to a release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources, the fire was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. The fire began east of Columbia River Road and jumped the Schoolhouse Loop Road on the Colville Reservation just west of Nespelem.
As of Thursday evening, the fire was at 20% containment. The fire is being fueled by tall, dry grasses, sage and bitter brush. Steep slopes and winds also caused rapid fire growth.
Firefighters looked for opportunities for direct and indirect attack. They built dozer lines along the north perimeter of the fire. Aircraft are also dropping water and retardant to protect structures, cultural resources and the town of Nespelem.
Previous Coverage:
NESPELEM, Wash. - A fire has broken out near Mineral Ridge, southwest of Nespelem and traveling northeast.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Greenhouse Fire is reported to be burning at least 100 acres.
A level one advisory is currently in place, which is not an immediate evacuation. However, imates at the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility are reportedly being evacuated and moved to Lake Roosevelt High School.
People are advised to be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed. Be cautious of emergency vehicles responding and.
