Update, July 23, 8:45 p.m.:
NESPELEM, Wash. - The Greenhouse Fire is reportedly burning nearly 1,200 acres west of Nespelem and Level 3 evacuations are in place.
Several outbuildings, including the Colville Tribal Recycling Facility have burned. Several structures remain threatened including homes, Nespelem School, Colville Tribal Corrections Facility, Tribal Archives and Records and Tribal Transfer Station. This area has been issued a Level 3 evacuation.
Level 3 means people should leave immediately as danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.
According to a release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources, the fire was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. The fire began east of Columbia River Road and jumped the Schoolhouse Loop Road on the Colville Reservation just west of Nespelem.
As of Thursday evening, the fire was at 20% containment. The fire is being fueled by tall, dry grasses, sage and bitter brush. Steep slopes and winds also caused rapid fire growth.
Firefighters looked for opportunities for direct and indirect attack. They built dozer lines along the north perimeter of the fire. Aircraft are also dropping water and retardant to protect structures, cultural resources and the town of Nespelem.
Previous Coverage:
NESPELEM, Wash. - A fire has broken out near Mineral Ridge, southwest of Nespelem and traveling northeast.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Greenhouse Fire is reported to be burning at least 100 acres.
A level one advisory is currently in place, which is not an immediate evacuation. However, imates at the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility are reportedly being evacuated and moved to Lake Roosevelt High School.
People are advised to be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed. Be cautious of emergency vehicles responding and.
