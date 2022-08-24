SPOKANE, Wash. - GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching in Spokane.
GreenPal decided to expand to Spokane because they saw a need and interest in the Inland Northwest.
"We look and see where homeowners are signing up, where vendors are signing up, but we haven't officially launched yet and Spokane was one of those markets that we knew we need to launch in this summer," said Gene Caballero, GreenPal co-founder.
GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
To get started you can head to https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-spokane-wa or download the GreenPal app on your phone.