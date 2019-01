Actor Dick Miller died on Wednesday at the age of 90.

With nearly 200 credits to his name during his long career, Miller was probably best known for his roles in Gremlins, The Terminator and The 'Burbs.

During his career, Miller worked as a character actor with some of Hollywood's most notable directors including James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Joe Dante.

He is survived by his wife Lainie, daughter Barbara and granddaughter Autumn.