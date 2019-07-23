The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says its remote cameras have provided a peek into the lives of grizzly bears.
Footage in the Upper Snake Region in eastern Idaho shows a grizzly bear sow and some cubs back in April. The camera also captures some footage of two bears fighting back on May 21.
Camera surveys are used by the IDFG throughout the state to address a variety of research and management objectives for many wildlife species. The IDFG says cameras are useful for monitoring elusive and wide-ranging animals like grizzlies.
The cameras are motion activated and baited with scent lure to monitor grizzly bear presence, distribution, activity and reproductive success.