ELMIRA, Idaho - The Idaho Fish and Game are now looking for a grizzly bear that attacked livestock in the town of Elmira, just about 16 miles north of Sandpoint.
“On June 28th, we received a call from some land owners that one of their pigs had been attacked and killed by a grizzly bear,” T.J. Ross, the regional communications director for the Idaho Fish and Game, said.
Ross said they sent out officers to investigate and confirmed that it was indeed a grizzly.
“We set up some temporary electric fencing to secure the rest of their livestock and then we set culvert traps to try and catch the bear. Usually, when things happen, they tend to come back for more.”
According to Ross, the landowner watched the grizzly attack their pig.
The Fish and Game believe that this same grizzly may have been involved in another livestock attack just a mile from the first one, but they haven’t been able to confirm it.
If the bear was involved in multiple attacks, the Fish and Game said it would be subject to euthanization.
“So the first time, there is some leniency where we’ll relocate if we can. If the bear has repeated offenses and repeated behaviors, it would be considered a learned behavior. If we could capture it, that’s when we would typically when we would euthanize it,” Ross said.
Most grizzly bears in North Idaho have a GPS collar latched onto them. The Fish and Game utilize the tool to track where the bear is traveling and what it’s up to. However, Ross says this particular grizzly does not have a collar.
As more and more bear encounters arise here in North Idaho, KHQ asked Ross why that is.
“There are more people moving to North Idaho which begins to spread out the population into the fringes of where the grizzly bear naturally are. There’s more opportunity for these things to happen. As the population increases there will more than likely be more bear incidents,” Ross said.
If you have livestock in the Bonner and Boundary County area, the Fish and Game recommend that you secure your animals.
“The best line of defense is an electric fence. When a bear hits an electric fence, it hightails it the other way. That’s a really good, affordable option. We actually have two positions that work in boundary county. We can provide supplies and support to get those things set up,” Ross said.