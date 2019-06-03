An adult grizzly bear has been euthanized in North Idaho after it had recently killed multiple sheep at two different ranches.
Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers euthanized the 240-pound young adult bear near the town of Copeland in a joint effort with U.S. Department of Wildlife Services and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The grizzly had been relocated once, and killed a total of seven sheep over the past week. On May 29, officers responded to a private landowner's report that five sheep had been killed overnight. Two days later, a new report came in that two lambs were killed eight miles from the first incident.
The same bear had been captured in Garwood last summer and was relocated to the Cabinet Mountains near the Idaho/Montana border. The bear had a history of harassing livestock and raiding orchards prior to killing the sheep. KHQ had obtained video of one of the many sightings of the bear reported in northern Kootenai County.
IDFG credited the citizens' timely reporting of the incidents as it allowed quick response to the bear while avoiding any additional conflicts with livestock.
The IDGF says grizzly bears in northern Boundary County aren't rare occurences, but livestock conflicts in the area are relatively uncommon. The last reported incident in Idaho occurred over five years ago.
There are believed to be 70-80 living in the adjacent Selkirk Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone, covering parts of Idaho, Washington and British Columbia. Grizzly bears in northern Idaho are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and management actions are therefore done in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.