SPOKANE, Wash. - The groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday morning for the Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Facility. This center will be the first of its kind here in Spokane, and one of its missions is to help people with mental illnesses avoid unnecessary jail time.
If someone has a mental illness, and commits a low-level crime, officers are faced with two options: taking them to the hospital, or to jail. Not anymore, because with this new facility, it will give people the option of seeking help instead.
The stabilization facility is equipped with mental health professionals, medications, a safer atmosphere, and resources that a jail doesn't have. The facility is completely voluntary, people will be asked if they want to seek treatment before being checked-in.
Spokane County's Sheriff says this is not a “get out of jail free card." It’s to help people who have a mental disability get stabilized again. Although, the city says if patients' complete treatments, their charges that brought them in could be dropped.
