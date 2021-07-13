Tesla

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Baker Construction has broken ground in Liberty Lake on a new Tesla service center. The center will be located on a 5.5 acre site and is slated to finish in early 2022.

The building will house approximately 6,300 square feet of show room and employee work space along with 27,468 square feet of maintenance and service areas. The finished site will include 240 parking stalls for office staff, customers, and vehicle stock.

In addition, the site and building will house Tesla’s new state-of-the-art V3 supercharging stations, which were developed to provide faster charging times and increase driving mileage range

