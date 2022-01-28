OMAK, WASH- Community members gathered in Omak on Thursday for a celebration and blessing of the groundbreaking of the brand new Omak Head Start Building.
“The Omak Head Start Ground Blessing Ceremony was held as a slight wind carried traditional songs and the sound of hand drums blessed the area,” Kathy Moses wrote on Facebook
Speeches were given by tribal leaders, in addition to a few tribal programs showing gratitude.
“This was a day that honored future development to an area that was once listed as a hazardous waste site,” Moses wrote.
The Chairman of the Tribal Council, Euuhootkn Scalx reached out to KHQ saying “I personally want to thank everyone who helped make this happen. It’s about our youth who will someday be our leaders. I had this young boy help me break the Ground and told him when he is my age he will remember this day and be able to tell his family. I hope he will become a leader!”
Chairman Scalx said the Omak District of the Colville Reservation has been waiting a long time to have their own Head Start school.
This has been in the works for several years and they say they are proud of the staff for helping to apply for the funding.
This school will also be teaching the language and culture of the tribe.