COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - You may see dirt, but Jocelyn Whitfield-Babcock sees potential.
“You wouldn't know that that house wasn't built right there,” she said.
Whitfield-Babcock, the development director for the Museum of North Idaho, is talking about a three-story, 6,000 square feet home just a few blocks away.
At the corner of Eighth Street and Sherman Avenue sits the “J.C. White House.”
Built in 1904, it’s one of the last remaining original homes in Coeur d’Alene.
It’s vacant now, but soon it will be the new home for the Museum of North Idaho.
“It's going to blend in so well,” she said.
Whitfield-Babcock said the new museum will include libraries and exhibits.
The plot of land sits right at the base of Tubbs Hill, just south of Coeur d’Alene City Hall.
A spot Whitfield-Babcock said fits right into preserving the historic nature of Coeur d’Alene.
“We love the natural setting and we're going to keep and we're going to keep as much of it as possible,” she said.
The museum will break ground Friday, September 20, 2019, but the White House will move to it's new home within the next few weeks.