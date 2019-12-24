A local woman has a new lease on life after a groundbreaking surgery.
Fran Bessermin is no stranger to back issues. She has dealt with them for about 20 years, but never let it stop her adventurous lifestyle. A few years ago, she married Hal Balzert and planned a cruise and walking tour of Europe to celebrate her marriage.
She realized just how much her pain was robbing her of the active life she loved during her honeymoon.
"After that, I had a hard time even getting out of bed," Bessermin said.
Several of Bessermin's friends told her how their lives changed once they had back surgery. The couple sought out their friends' recommendation: Dr. Antoine Tohmeh. The MIS spine director of the MultiCare Neuroscience Institute discovered pinched nerves and scoliosis were impacting Bessermin's quality of life.
Dr. Tohmeh said Bessermin's surgery addressed her various problems in one operation, which was already special.
"We put her on her belly on a special table, and we approached the spine from the side at multiple levels," Tohmeh said. "Then we went through the back all in the same positions, and it was all minimally invasive surgery."
Bessermin said she didn't know a detail of her procedure with Dr. Tohmeh made it the first of its kind in the world.
"All the ones before were... one, maybe there was like one two level, Tohmeh said. "This is the first one with the three levels using this technique."
Bessermin said her recovery was painful, but she kept a journey of her progress. Her husband was there for her every step of the way.
Now, the couple says their 70s feel young again, and they feel ready for adventure. They are making plans to travel to Cabo, work out together and entertain friends.
"I'm going to kayak this summer," Bessermin said. They even told me I could play golf!"
